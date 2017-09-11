Paws and Stripes receives donation to continue their support of Veterans and service dogs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Honeywell honors veterans and their service dogs through a donation to the local non-profit Paws and Stripes.

Honeywell Federal Manufacturing and Technology recently ran a two-week donation drive to raise money and supplies for Paws and Stripes in support of veterans and dogs.

Paws and Stripes is a non-profit which supports veterans by providing service dogs free of charge. Those dogs are rescued from shelters and trained to notify veterans of migraines, seizures and to help with anxiety, among other things.

To learn more about Paws and Stripes or to make a donation in support of Veterans and their service animals, visit their website.