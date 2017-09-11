Paws and Stripes receives donation to continue their support of Veterans and service dogs

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Honeywell honors veterans and their service dogs through a donation to the local non-profit Paws and Stripes.

Honeywell Federal Manufacturing and Technology recently ran a two-week donation drive to raise money and supplies for Paws and Stripes in support of veterans and dogs.

Paws and Stripes is a non-profit which supports veterans by providing service dogs free of charge.  Those dogs are rescued from shelters and trained to notify veterans of migraines, seizures and to help with anxiety, among other things.

To learn more about Paws and Stripes or to make a donation in support of Veterans and their service animals, visit their website.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s