ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are some new critters making a splash at this year’s New Mexico State Fair.

You can find cows, pigs, horses and sea lions at this year’s fair — yes, even sea lions.

The one-of-a-kind traveling show, Sea Lion Splash, features sea lions balancing balls, dancing and performing handstands and flips.

The company who puts on the show says the sea lions were rescued from the wild and are not releasable.