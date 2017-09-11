Mother accused of kidnapping three boys expected to talk with BCSO

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details in the case of a mother accused of kidnapping her three kids that triggered an Amber Alert.

The kids are safe but their mom is expected to talk to Bernalillo County Sheriff’s investigators Monday.

Deputies on this case say this investigation is ongoing but right now no one is facing any charges.

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales held a press conference Monday.

Sheriff Gonzales said it all started early Sunday morning when they received a call about an argument between a woman and the father of her kids.

Reports indicated 28-year-old Laria Walker-Anderson had threatened to possibly hurt herself and her children then had taken off with 9-year-old Lloyd Wyatt and his brothers 8-year-old Lakai and 6-year-old Lexxington.

Reports also say she was armed with a gun, but investigators have not found any evidence of that.

Deputies say authorities in Arizona and California were also notified because Walker-Anderson has relatives in Los Angeles.

BCSO says someone spotted the Kia described in the Amber Alert in an apartment complex parking lot in Southern California abandoned.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday night, deputies say Walker-Anderson turned herself into a fire station north Los Angeles with her kids.

At this time it is still unclear if she will face charges.

Deputies say her kids are now in the custody of California Protective Services.

They believe it was her mom who convinced Walker-Anderson to turn herself in.

BCSO says California Law Enforcement already questioned the woman and deputies are expected to interview her over the phone later today.