Monarch Butterflies are both critical pollinators and long-distance travelers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — They’re as important as they are beautiful and Monarch Butterflies are on a long trip back to Mexico.

Monarch Butterflies are on the move in New Mexico. They are migrating through the state en route to Mexico for their annual trip. To mark their journey and raise awareness, there is a butterfly tag & release event on Saturday, September 16 from 9a m. to 12 p.m. at the Jericho Nursery on Alameda.

The public can support butterflies by “adopting” one for $8 each. Experts will be teaching how to carefully tag a butterfly and how the painless experience helps track migration patterns for monarchs passing through New Mexico. There will be three release times on Saturday: 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m.

To further support butterflies, perennial and annual milkweed will be for sale. Milkweed is an essential food source for the lovely pollinators.

To learn more about the event or the migration, visit the Butterfly website.