Local crossfit gym honors Veterans by raising money for service dogs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crossfit Assimilation Gym supports veterans and honors fallen heroes by donating proceeds from their recent event to Paws and Stripes.

The Albuquerque-based Crossfit Assimilation gym recently hosted “The Patriot Games,” a competition to honor fallen heroes and raise money for Paws and Stripes. Paws and Stripes is a non-profit which supports Veterans by providing service dogs, free of charge. Those dogs are rescued from shelters and trained to notify Veterans of migraines, seizures, and help with anxiety, among other things.

The gym owners presented the check to Paws and Stripes in the KRQE News 13 studio.

