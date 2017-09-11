Lobo basketball players burglarized at campus apartments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Lobo basketball players were burglarized at their on-campus apartment. Police say the suspects are a couple of non-students who they believe were given keys by three former Lobo players.

The suspects are described as friends of the former players — friends who’ve been in serious trouble in the past. It’s a crime that seems preventable.

“Students shouldn’t be giving their keys out,” said Rob Buford, with the University of New Mexico.

However, that’s exactly what UNM Police say former Lobo basketball players Timothy Williams, Jalen Haris and Elijah Brown might have done.

“One thing that we tell students during orientation is that they want to keep their personal belongings with them. Most crimes here on campus are crimes of opportunity,” said Buford.

According to a criminal complaint, the three former players unofficially moved out of their apartments at Lobo Village in May and gave their keys to friends Elijah Deloach-Winfield and Joseph Brooks to crash in their rooms during the summer.

Days later, a witness saw men carrying items, including a speaker and TV, out of one of the apartments belonging to current players Dane Kuiper and Connor MacDougal.

Last month, police arrested Brooks for the burglary. He was also arrested last year on drug dealing charges, when police say he had coke, pot and a loaded gun in his car.

One of the other men mentioned in the criminal complaint as a possible suspect was arrested last year. He’s accused of robbing a waitress at gunpoint after she left work.