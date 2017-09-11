KRQE Poll: Albuquerque voters yearn for more high-tech jobs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The job market in the Duke City is struggling. As the rest of the country enjoys unemployment numbers that are near 10 year lows at 4.4 percent, Albuquerque continues to struggle with unemployment that is well above the national average at 5.9 percent.

Despite the steady arrival of call center jobs and a new 600,000 square-foot high tech business incubator, anyone who lives in Albuquerque will tell you that well paying, full-time jobs are hard to find.

KRQE News 13’s latest poll shows 40 percent of voters want more high tech jobs.

“So I think the public’s saying, look, give us more jobs, but we don’t necessarily need more manufacturing, more call center jobs. Give us some more high paying jobs that increase the tax base and ideally keep some of this brain drain here in the city of Albuquerque and the state of New Mexico,” political expert Gabe Sanchez, a UNM political science professor, said.

Sanchez says the numbers show a hunger for higher pay.

“Those pay wages tend to be significantly higher in some cases, depending on what kind of high tech job, twice the income as other jobs,” Sanchez said.

However, geography also matters. KRQE News 13’s poll shows one-in-four Albuquerque voters (26 percent) want more manufacturing jobs, with those voters concentrated in the southern part of the city.

“So they’re looking at it from a rational self-interest standpoint,” Sanchez said. “They say, look, it would be great to have more high tech jobs, but is that going to be a job for me or anybody in my family?”

Early voting in Albuquerque’s mayoral election starts on Wednesday, September 13. Election Day is October 3.

Polling Methodology & Results

For this poll, a sample of likely households was chosen from the population registered to vote in the city of Albuquerque for a “hybrid” automated (for landlines)/live (for cell phones) poll, where 74 percent of the phone numbers were landlines and 26 percent of the phone numbers were cell phones. There were 500 completed responses to 11 poll questions.

The survey was conducted August 26-27. The margin of error, with a 95 percent confidence interval, was 4.4 percent. The party registration of respondents was 52-34 percent Democratic/Republican (14 percent Independents). The geographic breakdown of the respondents was as follows: 52 percent from northeast Albuquerque, 19 percent from northwest Albuquerque, 22 percent from southeast Albuquerque, and 7 percent from southwest Albuquerque (The dividing lines for these four quadrants of Albuquerque are the (east/west) Rio Grande and (north/south) Interstate 40).

