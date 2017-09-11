Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A nice start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s under a clear sky. Afternoon highs will jump back into the 70s, 80s and low 90s with plenty of sunshine overhead. Spotty to scattered storms will favor the Northern Mountains and southern Colorado, although, coverage and intensity will be limited.

TUESDAY: A slight increase in storm coverage can be expected across northern NM and the higher terrain of western NM. The rest of us can expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s, 80s and low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Even warmer! Expect highs to top out well into the 80s and low 90s across the Rio Grande Valley under a mostly sunny sky. Spotty storms will continue to favor the higher terrain of western and northern NM.