John’s Monday Evening Forecast

Showers and storms will continue to focus over the northern and western high terrain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, the rest of the state will remain on the dry and warm side with afternoon highs averaging 5° – 10° above average. Highs across the southeast will be well into the 90s, while highs in Albuquerque will even hit 90°.

A weather disturbance will pass north and west of the state on Thursday, helping to enhance showers and storms across the north and west. A cold front will push into the state late Thursday and Friday, helping to cool temperatures down, especially west and central.