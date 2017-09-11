In the kitchen: Andrew Bustos

Sometimes when it comes to food the word healthy and delicious don’t seem to mix well, but with one local chef that is just not the case.

Chef Andrew Bustos has been a chef most of his life and has adapted a skill on how to make tasty food that is full of nutrients.

The chef isn’t only savvy in the kitchen, he is also a hero to many. Bustos contributes a lot of his time to those who are in need, such as food kitchens during the holidays to feed the less fortunate or when disaster strikes. His most recent efforts were to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey by supplying them with food during their biggest time of need.