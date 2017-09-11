‘Great American Pig Race’ draws crowds at New Mexico State Fair

'Great American Pig Race'
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fun continues this week at the New Mexico State Fair.

One of the events drawing quite a crowd is the Great American Pig Race.

The presenter gives each contestant a colored bandana. If the pig wearing their color winds, the kid gets a prize.

“Sometimes you just get trapped in the day-to-day routine. We pull them out of their shells and they’re having fun, cheering on the pigs and the kids, too,” pig whisperer Emilie Owen said.

The pig races are four times a day between now and the end of the fair.

