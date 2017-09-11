For Your Information: 4-H Jr. livestock sale

The New Mexico State Fair brings so many walks of life together from food to games, rides and animals.

The 4-H Junior Livestock Foundation helps kids to become active and responsible participants in their communities all while helping them build leadership skills and gain self-motivation and one way is by supporting them with their livestock sale.

This buyers club’s main goal is for ever 4-H member a great price for their livestock. From pigs to cattle, dog agility races and crowing contests, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Proceeds fro the sales go to the participants who already have big plans for their winnings.

For more information on the New Mexico State Fair Livestock Sale, visit the EXPO NM website.