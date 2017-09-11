For Your Health: Audiology Associates

Audiologists are responsible for many things concerning the ear, such as diagnosing and treating hearing and balancing problems, but sometimes ear aches can come from an unexpected place and patients are referred to another type of doctor.

Some pains in the ear can be caused by dental abscesses. When a tooth becomes infected, often that pain will radiate along the nerve pathway that connects the tooth to the brain and if the tooth is located in the back of the mouth it can be directly associated with the ears.

Earaches are usually associated with children, but they can occur in adults too, seeing an audiologist right away is recommended when an earache develops.

For more information, visit Audiology Associates website.