Roswell coach fired after reprimanding students for discriminatory language

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A middle school assistant coach has been fired from his coaching position following a football game where his players were using a racist word. The odd part is he says he was the one trying to stop the problem — and the head coach still has his job.

The assistant coach was at Mesa Middle School for two years. He says confronting players about their use of the “n-word” with each other during and after a Mesa football game cost him his job.

“I did what I’ve been trained to do, corral the incident. If you’re not head in charge you take it to the people in charge and let them handle it and that’s exactly what I did,” said Thomas Davis, ex-assistant football coach at Mesa Middle School.

Davis says he took his concerns about the offensive language to his head coach who told him it wasn’t his job to reprimand the players, then they scuffled.

“What I was taught being a coach for so long is that you gather the situation and you nip it in the bud before it gets any worse. Apparently it didn’t get done that way and that’s when it escalated into something totally different,” said Davis.

According to police reports, Head Coach Gabriel Flores called 911 in reference to a fight. Both coaches were asked to leave the field, but only one lost his job.

“The repercussions from my part, I’m no longer a coach,” he said.

Davis says this isn’t the first time he’s confronted players about their casual use of the n-word.

“I’ve addressed it several times with him, I’ve addressed the kids several times.”

According to that coach, the teammates were using that word with each other, and not directing it at any opponents or African-American players.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Roswell Independent School District to ask if the players or the head coach faced any discipline but did not hear back.