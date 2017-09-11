FEMA tells people how to help with Hurricane Irma disaster relief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency along with non-profit and community organizations are working together to provide assistance to those affected by Hurricane Irma.

Irma is now labeled as a tropical storm but made many people in Florida over the weekend evacuate their homes.

FEMA experts advice to individuals seeking to volunteer in Hurricane Irma’s aftermath should coordinate with local and state organizations to ensure they have the appropriate volunteer safety, training and housing.

They advise that volunteers acting alone and attempting to enter impacted zones may be turned away by local authorities.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is coordinating with volunteer organizations and partnering with the American Red Cross to provide shelter operations training to volunteers.

If individuals are interested in looking to volunteer at shelters, you should complete a shelter operations training online and submit the registration.

All information regarding volunteering Florida can be found here.

Also if you are a nurse BPRCHDPreparedness@flhealth.gov to volunteer.

 

 

