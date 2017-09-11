Fallen BCSO deputy remembered on 50th birthday

James McGrane (KRQE)
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – September 11 is also a day when many remember fallen Bernalillo County Deputy James McGrane Jr. 

It would have been his 50th birthday.

McGrane was murdered during a traffic stop on March 22, 2006 in Tijeras.

A memorial cross sits at the very spot where he was killed. Not far away, a memorial to McGrane and all fallen New mexico law enforcement officers is being built.

Slabs bearing many of their names have already been installed. Crews hope to finish the memorial within the next few months.

