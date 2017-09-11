Eastern New Mexico University eyes out-of-state tuition cut

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — Eastern New Mexico University regents are considering a proposal aimed at reducing out-of-state tuition.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports regents for the college will discuss the plan Thursday. Under the proposal, tuition for out-of-state students would decrease from 203 percent of in-state tuition to 150 percent.

ENMU President Jeff Elwell said in a letter to regents that out-of-state students “paid an average of $13,819 more than their in-state peers” in 2014 and 2015.

The proposal comes as most universities in the state are seeing a decline in student enrollment.