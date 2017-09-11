Durango rock climber expected to recover from serious fall

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A Durango rock climber who fell 100 feet this weekend is expected to recover, according to his friends.

40-year-old Thad Ferrell was rescued on Saturday near Lemon Reservoir northeast of Durango.

Friends say Ferrell, who is an experienced climber, had made it to the top of the Holy Grail but because of miscommunication, he fell.

Ferrell was airlifted to the hospital.

Friends say as of Sunday, he was listed as being in serious condition.

They say amazingly he has no paralysis or internal injuries, just broken bones.

