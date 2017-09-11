Rail Runner: commute between Albuquerque, Santa Fe service suspended due to fatal accident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rail Runner commuter service between Albuquerque and Santa Fe is suspended due to a fatal accident.

One person is dead after a rail runner train struck a person.

The crash happened on a gated crossing between San Felipe and Santo Domingo, which is about 34 miles north of Albuquerque.

There were 27 people on the train at the time of the accident.

The only service available right now is between Belen and Sandoval.

There is no other information at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Update, This morning commute between SF & Alb will be suspended until further. We will only run service between Belen and Sandoval. — dispatcher (@RioMetroAlerts) September 11, 2017