Community members gather to honor 9/11 heroes with stair climb

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday marks the 16 year anniversary of the September 11th attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

Here in Albuquerque members of the community and local law enforcement will honor the victims with the annual stair climb.

The event begins at 8:46 a.m. at the Albuquerque Plaza Office Tower near 3rd and Tijeras.

Firefighters will climb 110 stories which is the height of the World Trade Center in full bunker gear.

Afterwards, they will slowly exit the building toward Civic Plaza for a moment of silence.

Events to honor the victims and first responders of 9/11 are taking place across the State of New Mexico. Here’s a list of events KRQE News 13 has been made aware of:

Firefighters with the Albuquerque Fire Department will do a stair climb at the Albuquerque Plaza Office Tower at 3rd and Tijeras on Monday, Sept. 11 beginning at 8:46 a.m. In full bunker gear, firefighters will climb the building’s stairs five times to symbolize the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

Plaza Office Tower at 3rd and Tijeras on Monday, Sept. 11 beginning at 8:46 a.m. In full bunker gear, firefighters will climb the building’s stairs five times to symbolize the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. A remembrance will be held at Wildlife West in Edgewood at 10 a.m. Monday by ‘White Wings Over America.’ Admission is free.

at 10 a.m. Monday by ‘White Wings Over America.’ Admission is free. A memorial service will be held at Rio Rancho ‘s Vista Verde Memorial Park at 6:30 p.m. Monday

‘s Vista Verde Memorial Park at 6:30 p.m. Monday The ‘Ride to Remember’ in Hobbs will begin 7 p.m. Monday at Acoma and Navajo. At 8:15 p.m., a candlelight ceremony will be held at the Hobbs’ 9/11 memorial on Jack Gomes.