Community members gather to honor 9/11 heroes with stair climb

By Published: Updated:
Stair climb

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday marks the 16 year anniversary of the September 11th attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

Here in Albuquerque members of the community and local law enforcement will honor the victims with the annual stair climb.

The event begins at 8:46 a.m. at the Albuquerque Plaza Office Tower near 3rd and Tijeras.

Firefighters will climb 110 stories which is the height of the World Trade Center in full bunker gear.

Afterwards, they will slowly exit the building toward Civic Plaza for a moment of silence.

Events to honor the victims and first responders of 9/11 are taking place across the State of New Mexico. Here’s a list of events KRQE News 13 has been made aware of:

  • Firefighters with the Albuquerque Fire Department will do a stair climb at the Albuquerque Plaza Office Tower at 3rd and Tijeras on Monday, Sept. 11 beginning at 8:46 a.m. In full bunker gear, firefighters will climb the building’s stairs five times to symbolize the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.
  • A remembrance will be held at Wildlife West in Edgewood at 10 a.m. Monday by ‘White Wings Over America.’ Admission is free.
  • A memorial service will be held at Rio Rancho‘s Vista Verde Memorial Park at 6:30 p.m. Monday
  • The ‘Ride to Remember’ in Hobbs will begin 7 p.m. Monday at Acoma and Navajo. At 8:15 p.m., a candlelight ceremony will be held at the Hobbs’ 9/11 memorial on Jack Gomes.

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s