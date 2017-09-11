Clovis toddler who nearly died in hot car released from hospital

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis toddler who nearly died after being left in a hot car is finally out of the hospital.

The mother of 2-year-old Aubrianna Loya shared the news on Facebook, saying after eight weeks Aubrianna was finally home.

Back in July, she and 1-year-old Maliyah Jones were left outside a home daycare for nearly two hours in extreme heat.

Jones died and Loya was rushed to Lubbock in critical condition.

The mother and daughter who operated the daycare, 62-year-old Mary Taylor and 31-year-old Sandi Taylor, are facing child abuse charges.