Clovis toddler who nearly died in hot car released from hospital

By Published:

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis toddler who nearly died after being left in a hot car is finally out of the hospital.

The mother of 2-year-old Aubrianna Loya shared the news on Facebook, saying after eight weeks Aubrianna was finally home.

Back in July, she and 1-year-old Maliyah Jones were left outside a home daycare for nearly two hours in extreme heat.

Jones died and Loya was rushed to Lubbock in critical condition.

The mother and daughter who operated the daycare, 62-year-old Mary Taylor and 31-year-old Sandi Taylor, are facing child abuse charges.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s