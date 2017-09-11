Albuquerque city councilor’s re-election signs defaced

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – A city councilor running for re-election claims someone vandalized more than $800 worth of campaign signs and made a vulgar one.

“Being born and raised in the area that I represent — just to see something like that is really unfortunate,” District 3 City Councilor Klarissa Pena said.

Last week, Pena — who has represented the southwest side for four years — found some of her campaign signs defaced with vulgar language and her eyes blacked out.

She’s mostly concerned about the makeshift sign on the back of a mattress that had foul language.

“For children to be driving by and really, what kind of impression are we going to put on them for people running for office?” she asked. “You know, this is supposed to be a process that engages people. I had a dear friend go out and actually kind of flip over the mattress in particular because that was really the terrible thing that we didn’t want children to see first thing in the morning.”

Pena has no idea who’s behind it; she just want it to stop.

Instead of asking her supporters to pay for new signs, she said she plans to cut the remaining ones in half so her logo can still be seen at several locations.

Pena’s opposition for the District 3 seat, Christopher Sedillo, said he had some yard signs taken but none of his have been vandalized. He reached out to Pena as a show of support.