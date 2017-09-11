Cibola High students taking donations for Texas school impacted by Harvey

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at Cibola High School are helping a Texas high school devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

At Kingwood High School in Humble, Texas, the water at one point reached the second floor.

Cibola High School librarian Roberta Fotter says after going through a similar experience during Katrina, she wants to help Kingwood students.

So the district is working to collect supplies and backpacks for students who lost everything.

“A lot of them don’t have extra means to go out and buy new school supplies and we want them to know that we’re thinking about them, and help them out at their school,” Fotter said.

You can drop off supplies at the school until the end of September.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s