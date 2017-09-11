Cibola High students taking donations for Texas school impacted by Harvey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at Cibola High School are helping a Texas high school devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

At Kingwood High School in Humble, Texas, the water at one point reached the second floor.

Cibola High School librarian Roberta Fotter says after going through a similar experience during Katrina, she wants to help Kingwood students.

So the district is working to collect supplies and backpacks for students who lost everything.

“A lot of them don’t have extra means to go out and buy new school supplies and we want them to know that we’re thinking about them, and help them out at their school,” Fotter said.

You can drop off supplies at the school until the end of September.