RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A memorial was held in Rio Rancho to commemorate the 16th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

It happened Monday evening at Vista Verde Memorial Park. Veterans and families who lost loved ones spoke during the event.

“I hope and pray that no other American generation has to sacrifice our treasures, our children to go to war,” an attendee said.

Candles were lit and flags were placed to honor the nearly 3,000 killed in the attack.