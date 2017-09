ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sacred Heart Church in the Barelas neighborhood honored an annual tradition Monday morning.

The bell tolled three times to represent the three planes that went down on September 11.

The bell sits between two of the steel beams pulled from the wreckage of the Twin Towers after 9/11.

Church members say the beams serve as a quiet reminder of the death and destruction on 9/11 and also a reminder that out of dust and ashes there is a rebirth in determination and faith.