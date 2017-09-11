APS holds meeting to discuss ongoing lawsuit with former Superintendent Winston Brooks

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is holding a special board meeting where it will discuss the ongoing lawsuit with former Superintendent Winston Brooks.

Brooks left the district in 2014 with a $350,000 buyout.

Part of that buyout included an agreement that the district would not badmouth him.

Brooks sued and claimed Brad Winter, who became acting superintendent, did badmouth him when talking to the newspaper.

He is suing the district for $150,000.

Monday’s meeting is a closed executive session.

APS is not commenting.

