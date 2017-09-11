Albuquerque Mayoral Debate Social Hub

The KRQE 2017 Albuquerque Mayoral Debate was held on Monday September 11, 2017 at the UNM Continuing Education Auditorium. This was the first televised debate between the candidates moderated by Dean Staley.
Now talking taxes #nmpol
— Ryan Martin (@rmartintv) September 12, 2017
Councilor Lewis makes it clear he opposes sanctuary cities
— Ryan Martin (@rmartintv) September 12, 2017
#KRQEDebate on crime – Lewis: The legislature needs to pass three strikes and you’re out laws.
— KRQE News 13 (@krqe) September 12, 2017
#KRQEDebate on crime – Keller: We have to be detailed and specific about how we do this. We have to look at the beginning of the pipeline.
— KRQE News 13 (@krqe) September 12, 2017
#KRQEDebate on crime – Holmes: 2 things I will do right off the bat, replace our police chief and work on increasing the numbers of officers
— KRQE News 13 (@krqe) September 12, 2017
#KRQEDebate on crime – Pedrotty: It is economical for us to have the right amount of police officer staffed
— KRQE News 13 (@krqe) September 12, 2017
#KRQEDebate on crime – Wheeler-Deichsel: We have to work collaboratively with (police) association to come up with a plan that will work.
— KRQE News 13 (@krqe) September 12, 2017
#KRQEDebate on crime – Johnson: our officers are struggling under a disastrous DOG process. We've handcuffed officers. This needs to stop
— KRQE News 13 (@krqe) September 12, 2017
#KRQEDebate on crime – Colon: We have to have long-term benefits and long-term compensation.
— KRQE News 13 (@krqe) September 12, 2017
Candidates now talking the sick leave ordinance. Johnson, Colon, Garcia Holmes, and Lewis oppose. Other candidates support but want changes
— Ryan Martin (@rmartintv) September 12, 2017
Dan Lewis "Criminals don't go to jail and when they do they get right out" #nmpol
— Ryan Martin (@rmartintv) September 12, 2017
Gus Pedrotty: "We need to legalize marijuana" wants to invest in biotech to improve the ABQ economy. #nmpol
— Ryan Martin (@rmartintv) September 12, 2017
Michelle Garcia Holmes also blasts the sick leave ordinance #nmpol
— Ryan Martin (@rmartintv) September 12, 2017
Lewis: 80% of the jobs come from small businesses, people who risk their capital to be able to create jobs and provide a service.
— KRQE News 13 (@krqe) September 12, 2017
Pedrotty: We can legalize marijuana to open up an immediate job market putting every cent toward renewable energy.
— KRQE News 13 (@krqe) September 12, 2017
Johnson: You start with crime. Without a safe city, you will not be able to convince existing businesses to expand. #ABQMayor
— FOX New Mexico (@foxnewmexico) September 12, 2017
Wheeler-deichsel: incentivizing small businesses already here making it easier to do business in ABQ by creating a one-stop business portal
— FOX New Mexico (@foxnewmexico) September 12, 2017
Colon: We are the economic development donut hole in the southwest. We have not sent the signal that we are open for business. #ABQMayor
— FOX New Mexico (@foxnewmexico) September 12, 2017
Candidates talking about how they plan to rebuild Albuquerque's economy #ABQMayor #NMPol
— KRQE News 13 (@krqe) September 12, 2017
Tonights debate format. Each candidate will get 1min for an opening statement. All questions, they will get 1min to answer. #ABQMayor #NMPol
— FOX New Mexico (@foxnewmexico) September 12, 2017
The #ABQMayor dabate is about to begin #NMPol pic.twitter.com/AFr7M96edJ
— KRQE News 13 (@krqe) September 12, 2017
The order of tonight's opening statements:
1 Colon
2 Wheeler-Deichsel
3 Johnson
4 Keller
5 Pedrotty
6 Garcia-Holmes
7 Lewis
— KRQE News 13 (@krqe) September 12, 2017
More preparation for this evening's debate with moderator Dean Staley #abqmayor #nmpol watch here https://t.co/tBu8os89fQ pic.twitter.com/fmhxHUEMdI
— FOX New Mexico (@foxnewmexico) September 12, 2017
Share, Print or Email
- Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email (Opens in new window)
- More
Advertisement