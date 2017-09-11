2017 Albuquerque Mayoral Debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Seven candidates for mayor were in the spotlight Monday night during the first ever televised debate, moderated by KRQE News 13 anchor Dean Staley.

The debate was sponsored by your Albuquerque-area Association of Realtors in cooperation with the Albuquerque Journal and KRQE News 13.

The candidates were asked about everything from schools to raising taxes, but the city’s crime problem dominated.

There are eight candidates fighting to lead the city for the next four years, and they come from a wide range of backgrounds.

There’s recent University of New Mexico grad Gus Pedrotty, community activist and entrepreneur Susan Wheeler-Deichsel, and retired Albuquerque Police detective Michelle Garcia Holmes.

There’s also County Commissioner Wayne Johnson, City Councilor Dan Lewis, lawyer and former Democratic Party head Brian Colon, and State Auditor Tim Killer.

Mayoral candidate Ricardo Chaves was not in attendance.

