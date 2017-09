ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a woman drunkenly ran a red light, sending three people to the hospital.

It happened Friday night near 98th and Tower.

Police say Tempest Collins ran a red light and crashed into another car with three people inside, injuring all of them critically.

A criminal complaint says she admitted to officers she had three beers.

Court records show Collins is charged with three counts of great bodily harm.

She is still in jail and has yet to see a judge.