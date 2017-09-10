SWAT situation caused by man threatening neighbors with rocks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say the cause of an hours-long SWAT situation was a man threatening to bash his neighbor’s brain in with a small boulder.

It began midday Saturday when APD says David Archuleta damaged his neighbor’s car with a large rock. He later threatened them with another rock.

He came back again with something hidden under a piece of cloth claiming he could kill them with it.

When police showed up, they say Archuleta barricaded himself inside his home.

Police did not explain how they got Archuleta out, only that he was taken to a UNM hospital for exposure to chemical agents.

Archuleta is facing two counts of aggravated assault.

He has a lengthy arrest record dating back to the 80’s for DWI, burglary and car theft.