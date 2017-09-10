SWAT situation caused by man threatening neighbors with rocks

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say the cause of an hours-long SWAT situation was a man threatening to bash his neighbor’s brain in with a small boulder.

It began midday Saturday when APD says David Archuleta damaged his neighbor’s car with a large rock. He later threatened them with another rock.

He came back again with something hidden under a piece of cloth claiming he could kill them with it.

When police showed up, they say Archuleta barricaded himself inside his home.

Police did not explain how they got Archuleta out, only that he was taken to a UNM hospital for exposure to chemical agents.

Archuleta is facing two counts of aggravated assault.

He has a lengthy arrest record dating back to the 80’s for DWI, burglary and car theft.

 

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s