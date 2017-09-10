‘Shark Lady’ promotes volunteer opportunities at Albuquerque BioPark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They are said to be the ‘backbone’ of the BioPark.

This weekend it set out to find new helping hands for the zoo, aquarium and botanic garden.

It just takes spending a few moments with aquarium volunteer Vickie Regina to understand why they call her, ‘the shark lady.’

Regina is on her fourth year as a BioPark volunteer and she has found her happy place.

“People come here to have fun but I’ll be quite honest with you, I probably have more fun than anybody,” Regina said.

She moved to Albuquerque from coastal New England to help raise her grandchild. She says spending a couple days a week at the aquarium gets her the ocean fix she craves.

“My favorite thing is whatever it is I’m doing at the time,” she said.

On any given day you can find her sharing her knowledge of sharks and sea-life with anyone willing to listen. Her shark vest is more than just decorative. It holds an array of shark jaws.

Regina says BioPark volunteers play an important role as a big part of it is education.

“So that’s one of my favorite things is trying to send people home with that knowledge,” Regina explained.

She says the Biopark is always in need of more helping hands. It has a number of jobs that volunteers can do to help visitors get the most out of their BioPark experience.

The zoo is now expanding volunteer opportunities for teens and making the summer program year-round.

For Vickie, she says she will be around for a while. “As long as I can,” she said. “Until they probably have drag me in. They’ll have to cut the vest off,” she said laughing.

For more information on volunteering at the BioPark, click here.