New theories emerge about how valuable painting ended up in New Mexico

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are chasing down a few theories about how a 160-million dollar stolen painting ended up in a New Mexico home.

William de Kooning’s “Woman Ochre” recently turned up in Silver City after an antique dealer bought it at an estate sale.

It had been missing from the University of Arizona Art museum since 1985.

Now the New York Times reports investigators think a retired teacher may have disguised himself in women’s clothes then taken his son along as an accomplice to swipe the piece all so he could hang it in his own bedroom.

That teacher, Jerome Alter, died in 2012.

It is just one of several theories investigators are exploring.