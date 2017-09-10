John’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Storms will be few and far between for the start of the week. The northern high terrain will be favored for a few storms for Monday. Otherwise expect dry conditions across the state. The shower coverage will expand across the northeast and Northern Mountains on Tuesday as more moisture works into the state from the west. The Gila will be added to the areas expected to see storms on Wednesday.

Irma has made landfall near Naples, FL. With it now over land, it has weakened to a category 2 storm and is expected to continue weakening over the next couple of days.