Irma’s northern eyewall reaches lower Florida Keys

MIAMI (AP) – Forecasters say Hurricane Irma’s center is poised to blow across the Florida Keys.

The northern eyewall of the storm reached the island chain early Sunday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a public advisory that the center of the storm remained offshore but was going to make landfall soon.

The storm was centered about 20 miles east (30 km) of Key West, and it was moving north-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph) The storm had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215) kph.

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of 90 mph (145 kph) near its Key West office. After hitting the Florida Keys, Irma was forecast to move up the state’s Gulf Coast later Sunday.