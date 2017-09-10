Fighter jets leave Utah for New Mexico

Hill Air Force Base, Utah (KRQE) – Airmen in Utah gathered to bid farewell to their F-16 squadron which is soon headed for New Mexico.

“I think part of us leaves with it. The community is going to see it leave,” said 388 Fighter Wing Commander Col. Lee Kloos.

A packed ceremony Friday honored the legacy of the fighter jets, which have been operating from Utah’s Hill Air Force Base for nearly 40 years.

Airmen say seeing them go is a bittersweet experience but they are looking forward to having the expanded F-25 fleet that is taking their place.

“It’s really cool just to have the opportunity to not only fly the most sophisticated jet ever built by man but to be part of the initial group that gets to stand up and put a thumbprint on out new heritage,” said fighter pilot Captain Tyler McBride.

The so-called “Fighting Falcons” will move to Holloman Air Force Base here in New Mexico at the end of the month.

The plan to fly those jets near Elephant Butte has stirred up controversy.

Local leaders have reached out to Holloman to express major concerns about potential noise disturbances affecting tourist areas and veterans with PTSD.

 

 

 

 

 

