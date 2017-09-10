Bob Davie says Sunday that Lamar Jordan is still his starting QB

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The day after UNM’s 30-28 loss against NMSU, the team had practice and even with QB Lamar getting pulled from the game in the 4th qtr, Coach Bob Davie says he will be his starter for next week.

“Yeah Lamar Jordan is still our starter. You know, as a team we have to get better and Lamar realizes that he has to play better, but he is absolutely our starter”, said Coach Davie.

Lamar Jordan would be pulled from this game after going 10-19 in passing with 103 yards, no TD’s, and 2 interceptions. Tevaka Tuioti would come into the game in the 3rd qtr, and after getting warmed up he would turn this game around. He also finished 10-19 in passing, but Tevaka had 151 yards passing with 2 TD’s. Coach Davie did say this about his redshirt freshman quarterback after the game on Saturday.

“You know Tevaka gave us a spark and you do see the talent he has. You know, we will move on to tomorrow and just kind of see where we are big picture and certainly at the quarterback position”, said Coach Davie.

It wasn’t a good start at all for the Lobos on Saturday with the Aggies, but UNM did turn it on in the 4th. They went on to score 23 unanswered points in the 4th quarter, and almost tied up the game but it was too little too late. A failed 2-point conversion attempt would make the final score 30-28.

“We have a lot of work to do, we have a lot of work to do, but the thing I am encouraged about is that we have some fight. We didn’t roll over and quit, but credit to New Mexico State I mean they beat us 2 years in a row and they deserved to do it. You know, we turned over the ball a lot 2 years in a row, we turned over the ball 4 times tonight and last year down there we turned it over 3 times. 7 turnovers in 2 years, you know it’s hard to win”, said Coach Davie

UNM is now 1-1 on the season and now has a quick turnaround. They will play Boise State in Idaho on Thursday that game will be shown on ESPN and will kick off at 6pm.