Audience invited to participate in daily State Fair duck races

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for a good time at the state fair, the duck races might just fit the bill.

Every two hours each day of the fair, you can check out the duck races where volunteers from the audience take part.

“I really tried to pump it up. I was talking to it before. I was like ‘Come on, come on, let’s get up! Speed up! And it didn’t work for my second duck. But it did work for my first duck,” said audience participant Shelby Epperson.

The wiggly and anxious contestants make for a bit of a challenge for their handlers.

The feathered competitors get to wind down and take a celebratory dip at the end of the short race, winner or not.