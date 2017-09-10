Audience invited to participate in daily State Fair duck races

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for a good time at the state fair, the duck races might just fit the bill.

Every two hours each day of the fair, you can check out the duck races where volunteers from the audience take part.

“I really tried to pump it up. I was talking to it before. I was like ‘Come on, come on, let’s get up! Speed up! And it didn’t work for my second duck. But it did work for my first duck,”  said audience participant Shelby Epperson.

The wiggly and anxious contestants make for a bit of a challenge for their handlers.

The feathered competitors get to wind down and take a celebratory dip at the end of the short race, winner or not.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s