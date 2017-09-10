AMBER Alert: Three missing Albuquerque boys believed to be in danger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for three boys believed to have been abducted.

BCSO says the boys are missing from 3356 Caliber Rd. SW. They believe they are with Laria Walker-Anderson, 28.

Deputies say they could be driving, pulled over on the side of the road, at a gas station or at someone’s home. BCSO says Walker-Anderson was last seen heading west on I-40 from Albuquerque around 4 a.m. Sunday.

The boys are 9-year-old Lloyd Wyatt, 8-year-old Lakai Wyatt and 6-year-old Lexxington Wyatt. BCSO says all three boys are African-American with thin builds. Lloyd was wearing ‘Despicable Me’ pajama pants, and has long dread locks. Lakai was wearing grey pants and has short dread locks and Lexxington was wearing yellow and white shorts, according to authorities.

BCSO says Walker-Anderson is 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs about 132 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She could be armed with a handgun, according to BCSO.

Deputies say Walker-Anderson could be driving a silver 2009 Kia Spectra with NM chile license plate AAYR80.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.