Woman recounts encounter with allegedly aggressive door-to-door salesman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors in one Northeast Albuquerque community are on edge after encounters with an overly aggressive solicitor.

“I told him I really don’t want to buy anything,” the fearful woman said, who doesn’t want to be identified.

That neighbor tells us after she told the man she wasn’t interested in what he was selling, he got angry and instead of just leaving, claims he made threats against her family.

She provided us with pictures of the salesman, whose features are not identifiable in the images. He has not been charged with a crime that KRQE News 13 is aware of.

But the La Cueva neighbor is one of many who say they’ve had the same terrifying experience with a certain solicitor.

“He became very irate,” the neighbor said, “he started accusing me of being racist.”

She said the man told her he was with an organization called Graceful Hands, “He was involved in a program that helped people with felons because they couldn’t get jobs.”

But after declining to purchase his magazines, she said things escalated from claims of discrimination to threats against her teen daughter, who arrived home during the incident. Eventually, the guy stormed off.

“It’s very scary. I watch her through the window everyday she comes home from school,” the neighbor said.

He was dressed in a presentable way with black slacks, a white button up and tie, but the woman said his demeanor just didn’t match.

“I am very scared. I am watching my daughter like a hawk and we are keeping our doors locked,” she said.

The neighbor later logged into the site nextdoor.com and realized she isn’t the only one who got a knock on her door from the guy.

Several other people said when they refused to buy magazines from him, he got mad and claimed they, too, were racist.

Now, this community is keeping its eyes peeled.

“We have been watching everyone in our neighborhood any time we are out here,” she said.

The neighbor said she called police about what happened. APD did not return our calls tonight for more information.

We also reached out to the organization neighbors said the man claimed to be a part of but have yet to hear back.