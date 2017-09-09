SWAT situation unfolds in Northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a SWAT situation is unfolding in a neighborhood near Paseo del Norte and San Pedro.

APD says officers are currently in the 6700 block of Ranchitos NE in response to a barricaded suspect who reportedly threatened his neighbor earlier in the day with a weapon.

Further information has not been released with a police spokesman calling the investigation in its ‘early stages.’

A man tells KRQE News 13 he lives in the area and hasn’t been allowed back into his home going on at least two hours.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.