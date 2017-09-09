Salsa Fiesta features over 20 different salsas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Fair isn’t the only event drawing in visitors.

People from all over the state are paying historic Old Town Albuquerque a visit today for something spicy; The Salsa Fiesta.

Over 20 contestants made salsa and the visitors pick their favorite.

“It’s all their private recipes. It’s homemade salsa; most are armature. So we do a lot of food handling classes to keep everyone safe….but twenty-one different salsas and everyone gets to taste and vote,” said Bree Ortiz of the City of Albuquerque.

There was also live music and activities for the whole family.