Mayoral Election Special: Interview with the 2017 Candidates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The KRQE News 13 Mayoral Special gives you a look at the candidates battling to lead the city of Albuquerque for the next four years. The candidates answered questions about the issues that matter most to the people of Albuquerque, mainly crime and the economy.

A KRQE News 13 poll shows the most pressing issue for the people of Albuquerque is public safety. The city has one of the highest rates of car theft in the country. Police officers also complain of a justice system that repeatedly lets criminals right back on the streets.

KRQE News 13 asked each of the candidates: What would you do to make Albuquerque safer?

Among the factors adding to the city’s crime problem is a shortage of police officers. The Albuquerque Police Department has been chronically understaffed for years. It is staffed well below its target number of 1,100 officers.

KRQE News 13 asked the candidates: Would you raise taxes to increase the number of police officers?

After crime, our KRQE News 13 poll shows that the economy is the most important issue to the people of Albuquerque. The city’s unemployment rate is hovering well above the national average and wages are stagnant.

KRQE News 13 asked candidates: What would you do to boost the city’s economy?