Man tries to sell marijuana to undercover police at State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man went to sell marijuana at the State Fair but chose the worst possible potential customers.

New Mexico State Police say two officers in “plain clothes” were standing in the south parking lot of the fairgrounds Thursday when Paul Chama approached them and asked if they wanted to buy some “green.”

Police say Chama pulled out eight baggies of marijuana offering $10 for each.

One of the officers pretended to go get cash at an ATM but really told his sergeant what was happening.

That is when Chama was arrested.

He faced a judged this morning and was released on his own recognizance.