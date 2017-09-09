Man tries to sell marijuana to undercover police at State Fair

By Published:
The New Mexico State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man went to sell marijuana at the State Fair but chose the worst possible potential customers.

New Mexico State Police say two officers in “plain clothes” were standing in the south parking lot of the fairgrounds Thursday when Paul Chama approached them and asked if they wanted to buy some “green.”

Police say Chama pulled out eight baggies of marijuana offering $10 for each.

One of the officers pretended to go get cash at an ATM but really told his sergeant what was happening.

That is when Chama was arrested.

He faced a judged this morning and was released on his own recognizance.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s