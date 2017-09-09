Lobo Football falls to NMSU for a 2nd straight year, 30-28 on Saturday night

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- It was a packed house as usual for the NMSU vs UNM game, this year’s edition took place at Dreamstyle Stadium with over 32,000 fans in attendance. UNM would have a very sluggish start and really wouldn’t get anything going until the 4th qtr, as they lose in the Rio Grande Rivalry game for a 2nd straight year 30-28.

The Aggies jumped out to a hot start recovering a UNM fumble and scoring right after. UNM just could not find a rhythm on either side of the ball on Saturday night. They did not score their first TD until the 4th qtr, which prior to that TD they trailed 30-5.

Lamar Jordan would be pulled from this game after going 10-19 in passing with 103 yards, no TD’s, and 2 interceptions. Tevaka Tuioti would come into the game in the 3rd qtr, and after getting warmed up he would turn this game around. He also finished 10-19 in passing, but Tevaka had 151 yards passing with 2 TD’s.

UNM would score 23 unanswered points in the 4th quarter alone, and almost tied up the game but it was too little too late. A failed 2-point conversion attempt late in the 4th qtr would make the final score 30-28.

UNM is now 1-1 on the season and now has a quick turnaround. They will play Boise State in Idaho on Thursday that game will be shown on ESPN and will kick off at 6pm.