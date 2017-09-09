Judge grants new trial to man convicted of 3 pickax killings

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge in Santa Fe has granted a new trial to a man convicted of killing three people in 2011 with a pickax when he was 16 years old.

Nicholas Ortiz’s first trial ended in a hung jury but he was convicted in his second trial of killing 55-year-old Lloyd Ortiz, 53-year-old Dixie Ortiz and their 21-year-old son Steven Ortiz.

Ortiz isn’t related to the victims, who were killed in their El Rancho home during what prosecutors say was a botched burglary attempt.

Judge Francis Mathew Friday reversed Ortiz’s convictions and ordered a new trial. The Santa Fe New Mexican (https://goo.gl/nXRuiG ) reports the judge said there was “fundamental error” during the second trial but he didn’t elaborate.

Defense attorney Marlowe had argued multiple points in arguing for a new trial.