John’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Sunday will feature fewer storms across the state as a ridge of high pressure builds in. Storms will be limited to the northern high terrain, and even there the storm crop will not be impressive. A back door cold front will help kick off a few more showers and storms across the Northern Mountains and northeast. Drier conditions take over again for Tuesday and Wednesday. A weather disturbance will scrape the northwest corner of the state Thursday and Friday helping enhance showers and storms there.

Hurricane Irma is set to make landfall in Florida in the next 24 hours. Irma has weakened to a category 3 storm, but is still a major hurricane and will deliver steady heavy rainfall to most of Florida over the next couple of days. Irma will strengthen to category 4 strength before making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast.