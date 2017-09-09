Internet shows misleading pictures of waterfall on popular hiking trail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for a beautiful hike this weekend, be careful, some things you find on the internet aren’t what they seem. The online pictures of a certain hiking trail look great, but don’t believe the hype. It just might lead you to the most disappointing waterfall in the Sandias.

Not far from the Metro, there’s a great getaway hike featured on Google; a waterfall in the Sandia’s. It’s called Travertine Falls. “It’s awesome here,” said hiker Suzanne Taylor.

It’s fun for the whole family, with a great view of the mountains and even a cave. But, when you get there, it’s really only a trickle of water.

“We ran into someone who said we’d see one but I think it’s too dry,” said Taylor.

The waterfall isn’t the only thing that seems to be slowing down, the stream where the water is supposed to go is completely dried up. “I really didn’t expect…any big waterfalls especially this time of year,” said hiker Kimberly Bishop.

The lack of a waterfall won’t be ruining Bishop and her family’s time on the trail or Taylor’s, but some left reviews on Google expressing their outrage. One disappointed hiker gave it a two out of five stars saying, “there isn’t a waterfall at the moment, Just a trickle of water.”

Still, hikers News 13 spoke with were pleased with their experience. “I’m loving how shaded it is. I like the mountains in the background, I’ve never been to this part of town before, the drive over here was very beautiful,” said Taylor.