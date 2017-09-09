Grants Police investigation ends with major drug bust

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A month long investigation ended in a myriad of drugs seized in Cibola County.

Grants Police say a task force consisting of them, the Sheriff’s Office and Milar Police served search warrants at two homes early Friday. One home was in Mount Taylor Addition and the other in Grants.

The searches turned up a variety of drugs including meth, cocaine, heroin, marijuana and prescription medication.

There was at least one arrest for child abuse as well.

The names of the people arrested have yet to be released.

Grants Police Department says this is part of their ongoing effort to curb the “drug epidemic” happening there.