Grants Police investigation ends with major drug bust

By Published: Updated:

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A month long investigation ended in a myriad of drugs seized in Cibola County.

Grants Police say a task force consisting of them, the Sheriff’s Office and Milar Police served search warrants at two homes early Friday. One home was in Mount Taylor Addition and the other in Grants.

The searches turned up a variety of drugs including meth, cocaine, heroin, marijuana and prescription medication.

There was at least one arrest for child abuse as well.

The names of the people arrested have yet to be released.

Grants Police Department says this is part of their ongoing effort to curb the “drug epidemic” happening there.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s