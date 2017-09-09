Football Friday Night Week 4

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)– Week 3 of New Mexico High School Football wrapped up on Friday night. In the first block of this week’s Football Friday Night show, we will highlight games from class 6A. La Cueva took the trip to Las Cruces to take on Centennial, Eldorado hosted Mayfield, Manzano and Cibola squared off, Goddard hosted Carlsbad, and this week’s Game of The Week featured Clovis and Rio Rancho.

In this block of Football Friday Night, the crew will take to the air as the Skylights finally make their first appearance of the season. Van also has the updates from Valencia County, as Artesia hosted Valencia, Del Norte took on Los Lunas, and Belen was at Farmington. Also, this week Marty Saiz, State Farm Insurance Player of The Week Award goes to Hobbs QB Gavin Hardison.

The third week of action and fourth week of shows from Football Friday saw the Moriarty Fighting Pintos and St. Michael’s Horsemen decide who would stay unbeaten after three games. In the Rewind, Jared Chester recapped the Volcano Vista and West Mesa battle. The defending Class 4A champs Portales continue to make a case for a repeat season of excellence.

The Tucumcari Rattlers and Estancia Bears played a football game and also turned the battle for the Spirit Stick from a four school to a two school race. The Rattlers prevail, winning the stick as fans celebrated at the game.