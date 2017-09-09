Deputies respond to intense domestic violence situation

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies say a scary domestic violence situation turned into a SWAT situation.

Friday morning, witnesses say they were exiting 1-40 at Carnuel when they noticed a pickup truck with it’s passenger door open and a limb sticking out.

The witnesses say they then saw a woman in the truck screaming for help.

They followed the truck at high speeds to Old Road and called deputies.

When deputies got there, they say it took two hours to get Ryan Rodriguez out of the house, which is the victim’s home.

Deputies say the victim was found inside severely beaten and claimed Rodriguez dragged her into the house against her will, strangled her until she passed out and pointed a gun at her.

Rodriguez was booked into jail on kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.

